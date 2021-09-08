Killeen offers more vaccine and testing

The City of Killeen will once again offer free COVID-19 vaccines and tests at a drive-thru site Thursday through Saturday.

They will be available at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

During their last drive-thru event, 4,139 doses of vaccine were administered and 1,309 tests were done, with 163 positive results.

No appointments are required for the vaccines or tests, but a phone number and/or email address is required. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available and booster shots are only available for those who are immunocompromised with a doctor’s note.

Vaccines are for those who are at least 12 years old. 15-minute Rapid Tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Results will be texted to participants. Please know that vaccines and tests are available only while supplies last for each day.

Killeen Emergency Management Services has partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department after the Bell County Public Health District raised its COVID-19 threat level to the highest tier– Level 1– which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission.

According to the Bell County Health District, the Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 95% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, and the county has multiple children in local hospitals suffering from complications of this virus.