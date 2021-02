The City of Killeen announced Thursday afternoon that it is opening the Killeen Community Center as a warming station.

The Center is located at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Because of the extended nature of the expected cold weather, the warming station as going to be open from 2:00 p.m. Thursday through 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for relief from freezing temperatures.

The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and does not offer full sheltering services.