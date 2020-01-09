Killeen payment systems will be interrupted this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas – Online and phone in payments for City of Killeen utility bills, court fees and permits will be unavailable beginning this Friday through this Monday.

The public is advised to plan ahead to avoid payment delays.

A major system upgrade requires the temporary suspension of these payment services, specifically from 6:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 a.m. Monday. When complete, the system will have improved performance, reliability and redundancy to better serve and protect the public.

Utility payments may be made by utilizing the drop box located at the Utility Collections Building, located at 210 W. Avenue C.

Source: City of Killeen