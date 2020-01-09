Killeen payment systems will be interrupted this weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – Online and phone in payments for City of Killeen utility bills, court fees and permits will be unavailable beginning this Friday through this Monday.

The public is advised to plan ahead to avoid payment delays.

A major system upgrade requires the temporary suspension of these payment services, specifically from 6:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 a.m. Monday. When complete, the system will have improved performance, reliability and redundancy to better serve and protect the public.

Utility payments may be made by utilizing the drop box located at the Utility Collections Building, located at 210 W. Avenue C.

Source: City of Killeen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events