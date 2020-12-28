Killeen PD arrests six in weekend shootings

KILLEEN, Texas – Over the Christmas holiday, from December 26th through 27th, officers responded to three gang-related shootings. Two of these happened within hours from each other and sent three individuals to the hospital.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division identified those involved to be gang affiliated with Young Paper Chasers (YPC) and K-Town Mafia (KTM). One juvenile and six adults have been found and arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting on Alma Drive.

During the investigation, detectives recovered seven firearms and narcotics in wholesale amounts. Some of the suspects also had outstanding warrants.

Charges they could be facing include Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Deadly Conduct and various weapon and drug related charges.

While arrests have been made, these shootings are still being investigated. Anyone with information about any of these incidents are asked to call the police department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department