KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police are asking for the community’s assistance in the recent incident involving Robin Lynn Ashford.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have identified a person of interest, and believes that people have information about this incident and the people involved.

The department is urging the community to come forward with any information. Detectives continue to actively investigate this case, and the department says it is committed in solving this incident and will follow all leads – “wherever they may take us.”

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Detective Lozano at (254) 501-7822 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department