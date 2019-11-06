Killeen PD charges woman for false report

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen woman is in jail after making a false report to a Killeen officer.

A woman reported to the Killeen Police Department on October 26 she was pulled over by a white Ford Crown Victoria with flashing red and blue lights occupied by two men.

This woman further stated the men were wearing police uniforms, physically searched her and then left the area.

An investigation into the reported incident was immediately conducted by Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, General Crimes and C.O.P.S. Violent Crimes Units.

This investigation revealed the woman made a false report to the officer. The incident did not happen.

A warrant was issued on November 4 for 29-year-old Brittany Neshay Garrett, of Killeen, by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke for False Report to a Police Officer.

Garrett was arrested and processed into the Killeen City Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department