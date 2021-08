KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department’s Records Office will be closed until further notice.

This comes due to a staff shortage. The department says it understands this may cause some inconveniences.

If you need a copy of a report, you can email a request to kpdrecords@killeentexas.gov. If you have any questions or concerns, you can call 254-501-8940.

Source: Killeen Police Department