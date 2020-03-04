Killeen PD collaborates with federal and state agencies on Project Safe Neighborhoods

KILLEEN, Texas – Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a national initiative by the United States Department of Justice to reduce gun violence in the United States.

The project is a partnership designed to develop, implement, and evaluate data-driven violence reduction strategies in communities, and improve the long-term prevention of gun violence.

The Killeen Police Department was awarded funding as part of this initiative. Special enforcement operations will be conducted over the remainder of this year focusing on narcotics and gang involvement, which are a precursor to gun violence in most occasions. Some of the enforcement actions will be conducted that will align with normal day-to-day operations of the department.

Other PSN operations will be more in depth such as one recently conducted on February 28 and 29. The Killeen Police Department along with several federal and state agencies, using crime data analytics, conducted enforcement operations in the areas of Loma Vista and Cantabrian.

The results of this enforcement action were:

48 total arrests made, with some individuals facing multiple charges.

– 21 Narcotics related.

– 13 Felony arrests.

– 12 guns recovered.

– 8 Arrests for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

– 4 Arrests for Felon in possession of a firearm.

– 6 Arrests warrants served to include parole revocation.

Total Narcotics Recovered

– 460.2 grams marijuana

– 4.8 grams methamphetamine

– 15 grams MDMA (ecstasy)

Recovery of one stolen vehicle.

The Killeen Police Department would like to thank our federal and state partners for their assistance in this enforcement effort.

The agencies that assisted were the Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Task Force, The US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Source: Killeen Police Department