Killeen PD conducting death investigation on Andover Drive

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers were advised by Fort Hood personnel on Monday evening that a subject was at the East Gate claiming to have murdered his roommate.

Officers met with the subject and got an address in Killeen where this may have happened. They then went to the 2300 block of Andover Drive and found a dead person inside of an apartment.

The victim was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters, who ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The suspect was taken into custody, and is in the Killeen City Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department