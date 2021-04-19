Killeen PD continues to search for missing person

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

52-year-old Michael Howard Havekost is still considered missing, and the Havekost Family and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are once again asking for the public’s assistance in finding their missing family member – who was last seen on September 4, 2020.

Family members reported to officers on September 14 they had not heard from him in a week, and knew he was staying at the Days Inn located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Michael is 5’8”, weighs 160 pounds, is bald or has very short blond hair, and has hazel eyes. He also wears prescription glasses and wears hearing aids. If you know of his whereabouts, you can contact Killeen PD at (254) 501-8830.

Source: Killeen Police Department