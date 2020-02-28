Killeen PD: Crime up by 3% in 2019 according to new report

Killeen, Texas- Crime in Killeen increased by 3% last year over 2018, according to a new report.

Killeen Police released the first part of their Uniform Crime Report for 2019, in which overall violent and non violent crime increased more than 2018. The crimes that showed the most increase from 2018 to 2019 were Larceny and Theft, while Robbery crimes actually saw a significant decrease from the previous year. The report also shows how while Killeen’s population has increased, crime in Killeen has gone down over the past 3 years.

Killeen Police say that the numbers in this report ” are raw numbers and do not reflect the crime rates” in Killeen currently.