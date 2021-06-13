Killeen PD investigate motorcycle death on SH 195

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a motorcycle death on State Highway 195.

It happened Saturday around 4:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 12200 State Highway 195 in reference to a 911 call about a motorcycle accident. Upon the officers’ arrival, they found the 21-year-old male driver of the motorcycle lying in the roadway.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling northbound in the inside lane on SH-195. A white Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign and was crossing the intersection when both the motorcycle and truck collided. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle driver, Cullen McKay Beeson, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:10 p.m.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash and did not get a chance to speak to officers at the scene, to please contact the Killeen Police Traffic Section at (254) 501-8800.