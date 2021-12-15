KILLEEN, Texas – At approximately 2:09 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shots heard disturbance in the 500 block of Avenue G.

Upon the officers arrival, they were advised of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at Central Fire Station. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in an unknown condition.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating and believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. There is no further information at this time.