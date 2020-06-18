Killeen PD investigating aggravated assault at Pluckers Restaurant

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen PD needs your help in a case of aggravated assault at Pluckers Restaurant.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant on June 5 in reference to an aggravated assault in the back parking lot.

The victims reported a gray van pulled up to them, and four women exited the van. One of the women was later identified to be the ex-girlfriend and mother to three of the children of the male victim.

As the women exited, they brought out a firearm, along with a bat, and physically took the children and placed them in the van while pointing the firearm at a female victim. Once they physically took possession of the children, they fled the scene.

Detectives with the Killeen PD Criminal Investigation Division’s Violent Crimes Unit are asking for anyone who may have been there that evening and witnessed this incident or may have recorded the incident with their cell phone, to please call 254-501-8830.

Source: Killeen Police Department