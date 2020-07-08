Killeen PD investigating aggravated assault on Henderson Street

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in jail and a woman is pronounced dead as Killeen Police continue to investigate a case of aggravated assault.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Henderson Street on June 25 in reference to a 9-1-1 call about an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground and not breathing. Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to Advent Health and subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition. The suspect had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but was located near Sprott Avenue and College Street. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation, when the suspect grabbed the victim and threw her off the balcony.

This case was presented to the Bell County Attorney’s Office on June 26, and a complaint was returned charging 35-year-old Raymond Antonio Rivera with Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Rivera and set his bond at $500,000. Rivera is currently in the Bell County Jail.

On Saturday, June 27, the victim – identified as 50-year-old Nilsa Maria Arce – succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Ivey at the hospital.

This case continues to be investigated and other charges are pending.

Source: Killeen Police Department