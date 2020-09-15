Killeen PD investigating death of 14-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a 14-year-old juvenile.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Williamette Lane Monday afternon in reference to an unresponsive juvenile within the residence.

When officers arrived, they began CPR and the juvenile was transported to the Darnall Army Medical Center.

The 14-year-old juvenile was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:43

p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in

Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact us at 501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department