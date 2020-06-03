Killeen PD investigating homicide on Alpine Street

KILLEEN, Texas – A fight in Killeen ends with one man dead.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday to the 400 block of Alpine Drive in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man sitting inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim arrived at a residence and had a verbal

altercation with a woman. A friend of the woman intervened and became engaged in a physical

altercation.

After the two men separated, the victim brought out a knife, and the suspect brought out a

handgun and fired a gunshot towards the victim. A suspect was identified and detained.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Jared Michael Tristan, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this murder and

information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department