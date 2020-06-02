Killeen PD investigating homicide on Green Avenue

KILLEEN, Texas – The victim of a homicide on Green Avenue in Killeen has been identified.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Green Avenue on Monday in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound. Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation found the victim and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation which became physical. During the altercation, the two men struggled over a

handgun – when the gun went off and struck the victim.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher McWhoter, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Detectives with Killeen PD’s Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this case, and

information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department