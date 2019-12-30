Killeen PD investigating murder on College Street

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is dead after being shot on College Street in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of College Street Monday morning in reference to a 911 call about a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a non-responsive victim. Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the 29-year-old man dead on scene at 7:56 a.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The victim’s name has been withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

The Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident and information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department