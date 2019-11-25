Killeen PD investigating shooting on Mulford Street

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen shooting sends two men to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Mulford Street Sunday night in reference to a 911 call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two victims were near their residence when confronted by two unknown suspects.

The two victims, a 49-year-old man, and 21-year-old man were taken to hospitals. The 21-year-old man has been released from the hospital. The 49-year-old man remains in the hospital in stable condition.

This case remains under investigation.

Source: Killeen Police Department