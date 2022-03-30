KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is putting together the pieces of how a man detained in a domestic disturbance died in the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Lake Road at approximately 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect involved would possibly flee on foot. This is when officers saw the suspect running towards Rancier Avenue.

Other officers in the area found the suspect in the 4200 block of Rancier Avenue and detained him.

The suspect complained about a medical issue, and officers contacted paramedics for assistance. EMS arrived and transported the suspect to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights – where he was pronounced dead.