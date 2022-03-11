KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of one man and one woman.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle at approximately 12:16 p.m. Friday in reference to a suspicious man who was armed. When officers arrived, they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While officers were on scene, they were advised about an unconscious woman at a residence in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. When officers arrived at this location, they found a dead woman with a gunshot wound.

The department is in the early stages of the preliminary investigation of this case. Police tell FOX 44 News they are investigating whether these shootings are connected.

Source: Killeen Police Department