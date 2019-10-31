Killeen PD investigating Wednesday night homicide

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, October 30th.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Old FM 440 Road at approximately 9:50 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting victim.

Upon their arrival, officers located a man lying the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers’ immediately began performing life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The victims name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident and information will be released as it becomes available.