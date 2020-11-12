Killeen PD issues over 40 citations during traffic enforcement detail

KILLEEN, Texas – Several officers with the Killeen Police Department conducted a Move Over/Slow Down operation Thursday on Interstate 14.
With the assistance from Goode’s and Leon’s Wrecker Companies, they set up on the interstate with full emergency lighting activated on the side of the road. The operation ran between 9:00 a.m. and noon, and officers issued the following citations:
- 42 Unlawful Passing Certain Vehicles
- 4 Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility (no insurance)
- 3 Speeding
49 Total Charges
Source: Killeen Police Department