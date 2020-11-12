Killeen PD issues over 40 citations during traffic enforcement detail

WACO, Texas - 153 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. 51 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 11,778.

There are 1,071 estimated active cases, and 10,539 estimated cases who have recovered. 72 cases are hospitalized. Of the 72 hospitalized, 52 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve are on ventilators.