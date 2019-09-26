Killeen PD issues over 50 citations in only 2 hours

KILLEEN, Texas- After a two-hour operation, Killeen Police gave out 56 citations to drivers along State Highway 195.

On Tuesday, September 24, Killeen Police Department Traffic unit assisted the BNSF Rail Road Police to enforce Texas Transportation Code Laws.

During the hours of 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. officers issued citations for: no seat belt, disregarding railroad signals, running red lights, and obscured license plates just to name a few. More than half of the citations issued were for stopping, standing, or parking in prohibited places.

Texas law requires drivers to stop no closer than 15-feet or farther than 50-feet from the nearest rail if a clearly visible signal, a crossing gate or barrier is lowered, or flagger warns of the approach of a train.

Killeen PD reminds drivers to think about safety when they approach a railroad crossing and to “Look, listen, and live!”

The departments also reminds pedestrians near railroads to “Stay off, stay away, and stay alive!”

Source: Killeen Police Department