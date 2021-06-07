Killeen PD: Man in critical condition after shooting

Killeen Police say one person is in custody after a shooting early Monday afternoon sent a man to the hospital.

Officers received a call about a shooting in the 300 block of South 42nd street around 12:30 p.m. An ambulance took the man to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, where he is now in critical condition.

Investigators aren’t releasing the name of the victim or the person in custody. They are also not discussing what lead up to the shooting.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.