KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen Police officer is confirmed to have COVID-19.

Police Chief Charles Kimble made this announcement during a press conference aired on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

The city says the officer is a 13-year veteran, and became infected through community spread.

Everyone who came into contact with the officer has been quarantined.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra says the city has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases, and credits people conforming to social distancing guidelines.