Killeen PD partners with Killeen ISD for traffic enforcement detail

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department has received several complaints regarding motorists failing to stop for school buses picking up and dropping off students along various bus routes.

In addition to being a violation of state law, the department says this represents a serious safety concern for the children in the community.

To address this concern, the department has partnered with the Killeen Independent School District and will conduct a traffic enforcement detail. In this detail, an officer will ride on a school bus and notify other officers in the area of violators. Those officers will strictly enforce laws related to the failure to stop for school buses.

The first of these details will take place on Wednesday, February 12, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., along a school bus route in northeast Killeen.

The department says citizens are encouraged to comply with all laws, and asked to pay particular attention to their surroundings while operating a vehicle in proximity to a school bus.

Source: Killeen Police Department