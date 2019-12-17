Killeen PD raises awareness of leaving vehicles locked

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is reminding people to lock their doors at night by sharing a video on Facebook.

In the video below, a burglar is seen pulling on handles of cars. When one door finally opens, they let themselves in and take what they find.

Killeen Police say, “Remember to remove your personal belongings from your vehicles and lock your vehicle doors.”

Every night, the department posts a message on their Facebook called the “9 p.m. Routine”, reminding residents to lock their cars and homes.

