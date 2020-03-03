Killeen PD raising awareness of car burglaries

KILLEEN, Texas – Lock your car doors. This is what Killeen Police are saying after studying where the crime hot spots in town are.

Over the course of four days, the areas pictured below have been considered hot spots for car burglaries in the southeast side of the city.

The burglaries happened between 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Killeen Police say valuables were left in plain sight, cash was left in center consoles, and firearms and ammo were all left in unlocked vehicles.

