Killeen PD & Rangers investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

Killeen Police and Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with man dead early Sunday evening.

A police officer went to the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue at 5:29 p.m. to answer a psychiatric call.

One officer says the man was emotionally distressed, so he used a ‘conductive energy weapon’ on him, but it had no effect.

The officer says he then shot the man. Paramedics took the man to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. That is standard operating procedure.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.