Killeen PD responds to several weekend burglaries

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers responded to several burglaries of houses of worship this past weekend.

Officers were told an unknown person(s) forced entry into the buildings and vandalized them,

and also stole property.

The suspect targeted the following:

Freedom Fellowship Center located at 813 S. W.S. Young Drive Abundant Life Church of God located at 1210 Florence Road Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1410 S. 2nd Street Killeen Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 3705 Zephyr Road Marlboro Heights Baptist Church located at 800 R A Abercrombie Drive Cal Community Center located at 1002 Jeffries Avenue

Officers were dispatched to the Cal Community Center on Sunday, located at 1002 Jeffries Avenue, in reference to a Burglary of a Building. Officers were in the area, and found a suspect matching the description provided to them from previous reports. The suspect was detained and arrested without incident Sunday afternoon, and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

This case was presented for review to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on June 30, and a complaint was returned charging 31-year-old Chad Michael Carrion with Burglary of a Building.

Carrion was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin, who set his bond at $50,000. Carrion is

currently is the Bell County Jail.

Chad Michael Carrion. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

These burglaries continue to be investigated, and additional charges are pending.

Source: Killeen Police Department