Killeen PD Searching for Car Burglary suspect

Killeen, TX- Killeen Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in a Car Burglary case.

On Monday at around 9:22PM, the Killeen Police received a call about a vehicle burglary in the 3400 block of Claymore Street. It was reported an unknown male entered the victim’s vehicle the previous night and took property from inside the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect is a white male with dark colored hair and a chinstrap type of beard.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Burglary , to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).