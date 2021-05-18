Killeen PD searching for missing girl

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

The family of 14-year-old Leah Jollett filed a report on May 17, saying they last saw her on May 14 at their residence in Killeen around 3:00 a.m.

Jollett is described as 5’5”, weighs 100-110 pounds, has brown eyes with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black tanktop, blue jeans with rips on the legs, and white Nike Air Force tennis shoes.

If anyone has information on Leah’s whereabouts, you can contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department