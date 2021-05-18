Killeen PD searching for missing juvenile

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to find a missing juvenile.

The family of 15-year-old Kierra Desirea Shipmon filed a report on May 17, 2021 and they last saw her that evening at their residence in Killeen.



Kierra Desirea Shipmon. (Courtesy: Killeen PD)

Shipmon is described as African-American, 5’3” in height, weighs 136 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey and blue jacket with black or blue jeans.

If anyone has information on Kierra’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department