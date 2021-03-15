Killeen PD searching for missing person

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen PD detectives need your help to find a missing person.

Jay Barrett Bowers was reported missing on March 15th, 2021 by family members. They last heard from Jay on March 13th when he left on foot from his residence – located in the 4700 block of Old Homestead Street.

Jay was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jean shorts, with no shoes.

Anyone who may have information on Jay’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department