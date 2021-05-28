Killeen PD searching for missing person

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

67-year-old Hudson Tai was reported missing on May 26, and was last seen leaving his residence in Killeen on May 25 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Hudson was then seen on May 26 in the 600 block of Adams Avenue around 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Hudson is 5’8″, weighs 165 pounds, has salt and pepper hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue/light blue striped polo shirt, blue jeans and black slides.

If anyone has any information on Hudson’s whereabouts, you can contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department