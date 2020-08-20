Killeen PD searching for missing soldier

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help in finding a missing person.

The department is asking the community if anyone has seen a missing soldier – who has not been heard from by his family since August 17.

Family members of 23-year-old Elder Fernandes reported to officers on August 19 that he was last seen by his Staff Sergeant on Monday afternoon, when he dropped him off at his residence located in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Fernandes is approximately 5’4” tall, and weighs approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black army PT shorts and a t-shirt with red athletic shoes.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who has seen Elder Fernandes or knows his whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 200-7905.

This incident is being investigated, and information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department