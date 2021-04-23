Killeen PD searching for missing teen

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to find a missing teen.

The family of 16-year-old Jaquan Tahaj Davis filed a report on April 8, and they last saw him on April 2 leaving their residence in Killeen at around 9:30 p.m.

Jaquan is 6’ in height, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Jaquan, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department