KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to find a missing woman.

55-year-old Donna Marie Williamson left her home in the 1200 block of Hummingbird Road on Thursday night. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey shirt, and pink-colored jeans. Williamson suffers from dementia and may not remember her identity.

If you know where she or have seen her, you can call (254) 501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department