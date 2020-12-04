Killeen PD searching for porch pirate

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police are searching for a porch pirate caught by a surveillance camera.

A man ran off after snatching a package off the front step of a home just north of the downtown area. The owner tells FOX44 News he was home at the time – but didn’t realize the delivery had come or that the thief had struck.

Law enforcement says it is best to have your packages delivered to your work or make sure you are notified about when it will be dropped off at home.

Source: Killeen Police Department