KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

The department responded Friday night to an Aggravated Robbery of a business in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop. It was reported a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as wearing a white-hooded shirt with multi-colored stripes, a baseball hat with a red bill, black jacket, black pants, and black shoes. The man was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.



(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything, or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department