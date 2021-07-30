Killeen PD searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

The Killeen Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery Thursday night at the Star Mart at 3603 Zephyr Road. It was reported a man entered the business, brought out a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.







(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic, with a medium build. The suspect has short hair with a “chin strap” style beard. The suspect was wearing a blue hat, a black-hooded sweatshirt with the words “I B DREAMIN” and “Tribal Core” on the back along with some patterns, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes. The suspect was armed with a dark colored semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department