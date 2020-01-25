Killeen PD seeking bank robber

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police need your help identifying a woman who robbed a local bank.

The robbery occurred Friday afternoon at the First Texas Bank, located at 2200 W. Central Texas Expressway.

The suspect is approximately 5’8”, weighs approximately 140-150 pounds, and is approximately 25-30 years old. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with dark colored leggings.

If you have any information, you can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or the Police Department at 254-501-8800.

Source: Killeen Police Department

