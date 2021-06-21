Killeen PD seeking fugitive for false report to peace officer

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police need your help to find a fugitive.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s General Crimes Unit are looking for 48-year-old Jamie Nickole Armour. On May 20, Armour filed a theft report which had occurred in the 3200 block of Blackburn Drive. She advised a known person took some property without her permission.

Through the investigation it was determined that Armour fabricated the information she reported to the patrol officers to benefit her in what should have been a civil case.

Armour has brown hair and eyes, weighs approximately 138 pounds and is 4’11”.

The department would like to remind residents that making a false statement which is material to a criminal investigation and make a statement to a peace officer or federal special investigator conducting the investigation, or to any employee of a law enforcement agency that is authorized by the agency to conduct the investigation or to a corrections officer or jailer is punishable by a fine up to $2,000, confinement in jail up to 180 days – or both.

If you know of Armour’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department