Killeen PD seeking persons of interest in homicide

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help identifying two persons of interest in a recent homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lake Road on March 16 in reference to a 911 call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals pictured below.









(Courtesy: Killeen PD)

If you recognize them or have any information about this homicide, you can call (254) 501-7822.

Source: Killeen Police Department