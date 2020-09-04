Killeen PD seeking persons of interest in homicide

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help identifying two persons of interest in a recent homicide.
Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lake Road on March 16 in reference to a 911 call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals pictured below.
If you recognize them or have any information about this homicide, you can call (254) 501-7822.
Source: Killeen Police Department