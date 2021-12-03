Killeen PD seeking suspect in Aggravated Robbery

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

The Killeen Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery Sunday night at the Texan Mart, located at at 3000 Lake Road. It was reported a man entered the business, brought out a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, brown overalls, and black and white shoes. The man is described to be around 6’0”, and weighs 235 pounds. The man was described to have a black semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department