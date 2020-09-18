Killeen PD seeks person of interest as Monday shooting victim dies

Killeen police say a man shot and critically wounded in a Monday incident on Fairview Drive has died and investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest now wanted for questioning in the case.

Person of Interest

Police now say the man found wounded in the 1300 block of Fairview was 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton of Killeen.

He was airlifted from the crime scene and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he died on Wednesday.

The person of interest either owns or had access to a white Volvo 560 also picked up by a security camera.

Police are asking that anyone who might be able to help contact the department at 254-501-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.