Killeen PD seeks to identify Aggravated Robbery suspect

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

The Killeen Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery Wednesday morning at the Stripes at 2210 E Stan Schlueter Loop. It was reported a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, fired his gun, and demanded money. The suspect then fled southbound on foot.

The suspect is described as having a thin build. He was wearing a white head covering, with a dark bandana over his mouth and nose. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark colored shoes with white soles.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department