Killeen PD seeks to identify multiple suspects in shooting investigation

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police need your help in identifying multiple suspects in a shooting investigation.

The Killeen Police Department responded to the 2100 block of S WS Young Drive early Sunday morning in reference to a shooting. The callers advised a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who suffered a gunshot wound. It was reported the victim arrived to the business and parked. A red Chevrolet car parked near the victim and a man exited the vehicle.

A second vehicle, a Gray 4 Dr Hatchback, parked several spots away on the other side of the victim’s vehicle and two men exited. The two men from the second vehicle started to shoot at the man from the red vehicle. The woman was caught in the crossfire. Both the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were able to obtain surveillance video.







(Pictures Courtesy: Killeen PD)

The persons of interests/suspects are described as follows:

-White Male, Black “North Face” hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, possibly with a small mustache

-Black male, short haircut, black hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, and white shoes

-Black male, shoulder length braided style hair, red hooded sweatshirt with “Supreme” in white lettering on the front, black pants, and black shoes with red soles

Further information will be released as it is obtained.

Source: Killeen Police Department